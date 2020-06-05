Meghan Markle Reveals Touching Tribute to Son Archie in Message About Coronavirus

"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating," she said, admitting that she "wasn't sure" how to address it at first. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

She continued, "Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."

Empowering the class of 2020 to make a difference, Markle included a quote from her former teacher Ms. Pollia, "'Always remember to put others' needs above your own fears,'" she recounted. "And that has stuck with me through my entire life, and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before."