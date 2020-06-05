MTV's True Life Will Take Viewers to the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic

MTV's True Life series is going to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The network announced True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders, a new self-shot special spotlighting millennial volunteer first responders working through the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders will follow Rhanell aka Nurse Barbie, a 31-year-old trauma nurse and Alex aka Ace, a 33-year-old FDNY EMT. Both with day jobs who then serve Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp, the Bronx's only volunteer EMT squad. According to MTV, Rhanell and Alex each have layered reasons for risking their lives in order to save others.

"I feel like there's more that I could do," Alex says in a trailer for the project.