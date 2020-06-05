Man Asks "Did I Miss Anything?" After Emerging From 75-Day Silent Retreat

Daniel Thorson returned from a 75-day silent retreat to find that many changes had taken place around the world.

On March 13, the Emerge podcast host headed into a solo retreat at Vermont's Monastic Academy, which, according to its website, is a "training center" that is "dedicated to creating wise, powerful, and loving leaders who are an unstoppable force for social and environmental peace on Earth."

In his final tweet before signing off, Thorson wrote, "Off into silent retreat (aka voluntary physical and memetic self-quarantine) for the next 75 days or so. And, if you're curious about why I would do such a thing, I've just released a podcast with my teacher Soryu Forall. May you be happy and safe."

Thorson began his retreat just as the Coronavirus pandemic was spreading around the world. Yet, little did Thorson know what he would be returning to once his retreat was complete. As Thorson was just learning of the pandemic and social distancing, another history-changing moment occurred when George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minnesota police, sparking a call for justice and protests around the world.