Leonardo DiCaprio Commits to "Listen, Learn and Take Action" For Social Justice

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to share how he's fighting against injustice in America.

"I commit to listen, learn and take action," the 45-year-old actor began. "I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long."

The Oscar winner then pledged to "support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change." He also listed a number of organizations he planned on donating to and invited his followers to join him in following and learning from their work. Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and the Equal Justice Initiative were the organizations on his list.

DiCaprio is one of several celebrities to call for justice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Many stars have attended protests around the world, including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Cole Sprouse, Darren Criss, Keke Palmer, Ben Affleck, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Kristen Stewart, Ellen Pompeo and more.