Riverdale Creator Apologizes to Vanessa Morgan and Vows to "Do Better"

Days after Vanessa Morgan Kopech spoke out against Riverdale writers for what she believed was them using her character Tony Topaz "as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has vowed to "do better."

Taking to social media, the showrunner issued an apology to Morgan and pledged to make the hit CW series "part of the movement" moving forward.

"We hear Vanessa," his post began. "We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

Aguirre-Sacasa continued, "CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles), but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room."

Morgan then retweeted Aguirre-Sacasa's post.