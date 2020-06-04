Abby Lee Miller Apologizes to Dance Moms Stars Over Controversial Comments

Abby Lee Miller is vowing to do better.

Earlier this week, two parents and a producer from Dance Moms shared their experiences of working with the Abby Lee Dance Company founder.

In fact, Adriana Smith took to Instagram and claimed the reality star made controversial remarks towards her daughter Kamryn Smith when she was seven years old.

But on Thursday afternoon, Abby spoke out for the first time about the claims and apologized to those she hurt.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," she wrote in her statement posted on Instagram. "To Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry."

She continued, "I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."