Nina Parker Explains How to Be a Permanent Ally: "Our 'Normal' That We Had Before This Is Done"

George Floyd's tragic death may have been the catalyst for the protests currently happening around the world, but for many—including E! host Nina Parker—the fight for justice extends beyond his case.

"This is not something that's gonna be over in two weeks," Parker told Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano on their Chicks in the Office podcast. "As we've talked about living with COVID-19, this is also something now...like, things are not gonna go back to normal. Our 'normal' that we had before this is done. So, you might as well get involved any way that you can because if you want things to get better, it's gonna start, literally, with you."

Parker has used her platform to speak out about Floyd's death and longstanding issues like racism and police brutality, also providing Daily Pop and Nightly Pop viewers with resources and information that could help them get involved with organizations such as Black Lives Matter. But as she explained on the Barstool Sports podcast, it's important that the allyship people are currently engaging in is maintained in the future.

"When we look at the history books, we look at the '50s and '60s when we were talking about integration and segregation and you see those posters and you see black people walking through this line and you see people yelling at them and pointing at them—this is like that!" Parker expressed. "Like, what side of history do you want to be on? When our kids look back and see this and you look like a fool 'cause you didn't say something, or because you just didn't want to create a wave, this is not the time."