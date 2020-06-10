Vanessa Hudgen's Trainer Isaac Calpito Shares the Sculpting Routine That Has the Entire Internet Hooked

These days, the hottest celebrity hang is on the Internet and it kicks off each morning at 11 a.m.

That's when Isaac Calpito, the sparkly yoga tight-clad, Broadway-trained pro responsible for Vanessa Hudgens' and Lisa Rinna's sculpted shapes, turns up the Taylor Swift and his (sometimes expletive-laced) charms as he leads some 2,500 devotees through his sweat-inducing, booty-toning Torch'd workout on Instagram Live.

The 45-minute sessions, filled with leg circles, hip pulses and crunches are free (and live on his feed for 24 hours, during which upwards of 17,500 more exercisers partake). And sweating it out right now, may provide a mental release that has never felt more necessary. But the Hamptons-based pro does make one request, asking those that are able to donate whatever they can to No Kid Hungry.

In the 12 weeks since his first March 17 session, he's raised more than $240,000.