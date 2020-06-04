Tia Mowry Reflects on Growing Up Biracial in Moving Message

Tia Mowry is opening up about growing up biracial.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her and twin Tamera Mowry posing on the red carpet with their mother Darlene Mowry, the Sister, Sister star reflected on the "privilege" she had witnessed her father Timothy Mowry experience in comparison to her mom.

"Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother," she wrote. "Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat."

Tia continued, "Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story."