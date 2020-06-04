Alicia Keys Shares Empowering Tribute to Her "Unstoppable" 5-Year-Old Son

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 4, 2020 11:09 AM
Alicia Keyshas shared a moving message to her young son.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues forward in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Grammy-winning songstress took to social media with an empowering tribute to her and husband Swizz Beatz's 5-year-old son, Genesis.
"My beautiful baby boy/So curious and pure/Yet SO clear about what you don't want," the poem began. "'NO!' you say with vigor/When you don't like something going on in your small but powerful 5-year-old-world/I hope that never changes."
"I hope that inner strength and fire never extinguishes," she continued. "And you never feel the sway to fit in or be silenced/I have a STRONG feeling you won't/That's just not the fabric from which u came."
"Look at you," she commanded. "Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Wisdom keeper, Re-shaper, Change maker...My Beautiful Baby Boy/You are unstoppable!!!"
The famous mom concluded with, "#Blacklivesmatter Link in my bio for ways you can stay involved."
Along with the poem, the star also shared two photos of her smiling little one—one of him building a tower and another of him playing in a puddle.
The couple, who have been married for almost a decade, are parents to Genesis and their older son, 9-year-old Egypt, as well as co-parents to Beatz's son from his previous marriage.
Days earlier, Keys shared some more inspiring poetry that served as a personal prayer in these times.
"Please place the light in the hearts that feel darkness/Place the wings on the back of those that feel hopeless/Place love in the souls of the ones that are heartless/There's no stopping us/Ain't no stopping us," she wrote.
"We need more than poems. We need deep systemic change," Keys said on Instagram. "But when I wrote these words it was a little prayer that I personally needed. Maybe u do too. We won't let up!"
As the songstress told The Guardian in 2016, "Musicians have a really big part to play in spreading messages because they're able to reach a large portion of people on an emotional level. Artists reach people at their heart; it's the only time we meet in one place and put our differences aside. When you're in a forum listening to music, all you feel in that moment is love and the understanding."
