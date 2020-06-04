Nicole Byer Writes Poignant Script for Parents On How To Explain Black Lives Matter To Kids

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Netflix
by emily belfiore | Thu., Jun. 4, 2020 6:24 AM
Nicole Byer is ready to see a change.
The Nailed It host took to social media urging parents to begin having conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement with their children, using her role on the Netflix baking competition show as a starting off point.
Providing followers with a prompt to begin the conversation, Byer explained that she had received a comment from a parent that said they'd "keep their head down and just let their kids watch Nailed It" instead of engaging in this larger discussion. She condemned the fan for implying "that you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me."
"A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter : ‘you like this black lady right? She's silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her right?'" her post began. "'Well this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren't doing a f--king (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it.'"
Byer continued, "'So they are protesting, and the looters... well some of it is staged as a distraction some are opportunistic and some are people who've been oppressed for so long it bursts. And nice cops? There are no nice cops because if a cop was nice they wouldn't watch and participate in violence against black and brown people. If cops were really nice they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago and maybe walked out on their precincts to send a message that they are against this. Instead they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean."
"The curfews the helicopters the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed... that's it," she added. "There's literally nothing else to it.'"
Encouraging parents to educate their children on black culture, she proposed, "'Now once a week let's read about s--t (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people that doesn't get covered in schools like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today and aren't credited or it's just co-oped...' and if you do this post about. Post about the black history you teach your white kid to maybe inspire another white parent to do the same thing."
Concluding her message, Byers wrote, "Raise kids who give a f--k and you gotta give a f--k."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
