Meghan Markle Says "George Floyd's Life Mattered" in Powerful Graduation Speech

She then told the students she can't imagine how, at 17 or 18 years old, they "would have to have a different version of that same type of experience."

"That's something you should have an understanding of but an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality," Meghan added. "So, I am sorry that, in a way, that we have not gotten the world to the place that you deserve it to be."

The duchess also recalled "how people came together" and said "we are seeing that right now."

"We are seeing that from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia," she said. "We are seeing people stand in solidarity. We are seeing communities come together and to uplift. And you are going to be part of this movement."

While Meghan acknowledged this wasn't the graduation or the celebration the students envisioned, she also said "there's a way for us to reframe this for you and not see this as the end of something but instead to see this as the beginning of you harnessing all of the work, all of the values, all of the skills that you have embodied over the last four years and now you channel that."

"Now all of that work gets activated," she said. "Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say, 'How many times do we need to rebuild?' Well, you know what? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we."

She then told the graduates they are going to lead with love, compassion and their voices.

"You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to. Because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18, so you're going to vote," she continued. "You are going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens that you do because with as diverse, and vibrant and opened-minded as I know the teachings are at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter. So, I'm already excited for what you're going to do in the world. You are equipped; you are ready; we need you and you are prepared."