Couple Gets Engaged During Moving Black Lives Matter Protest Moment

"Making history while witnessing history."

Across the United States, countless emotional pictures have emerged of those participating in the protests ignited by the police killing of George Floyd. Crowds of people, including celebrities like Halsey, Ariana Grande and Nick Cannon among others, have been photographed marching in unity. But this weekend, one particular image caught the eye of many individuals on social media: A man proposing to his girlfriend during a protest.

In a conversation with E! News, Xavier Young revealed that the proposal nearly didn't happen in the way it did. He shared that he and fiancée Marjorie Alston weren't going to go at first because she's pregnant and he had prior obligations. "I didn't want her out there alone," he explained.

Luckily, Xavier was able to cancel his plans and started packing a book bag with the essentials, along with the ring that he "snuck" in.

As they made their way over to the protests in Raleigh, North Carolina, Xavier said he "completely forgot" he had the ring in his bag.