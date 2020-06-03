Lebron James, Aaron Rodgers and More Athletes Slam Drew Brees for National Anthem Remarks

NFL quarterback Drew Brees can add one more fumble to his career total.

The New Orleans Saints star is the latest public figure to spark backlash over his comments surrounding his beliefs on the National Anthem and the United States flag.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Finance interviewed Brees and asked him about his stance on the recent nationwide protests in response to George Floyd's death, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

"I think my response via social media today was basically to reinforce my belief that God created us all equal and I think that we all have a responsibility to love each other and to respect each other," Brees said. "I think that we accomplish greater things as a community, as a society and as country when we do it together."

When asked about NFL players participating in Colin Kaepernick's "take a knee" National Anthem protest against police brutality, Brees shared his thoughts.