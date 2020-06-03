Glee's Heather Morris Speaks Out About Her ''Unpleasant'' Experience Working With Lea Michele

Following Samantha Marie Ware's accusations that Lea Michele made her "first television gig a living hell," another former Glee costar is coming forward.

On Wednesday, Heather Morris posted a statement to Twitter citing that it was "unpleasant" to work with Michele.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else," she wrote. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

In her tweet on Monday, Ware wrote, "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 'sh-t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Ware called out Michele after the 33-year-old tweeted about the death of George Floyd. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," she tweeted last week.