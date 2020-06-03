John Boyega Delivers Powerful Speech During London's Black Lives Matter Protest

John Boyega is a hero on and off the screen.

The Star Wars actor delivered a powerful speech to a large crowd that gathered around Hyde Park in London on Wednesday.

Many joined the 28-year-old star during a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

"Black lives have always mattered," Boyega said into a megaphone so the crowd could hear his message, which was captured by Twitter users. "We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting. I ain't waiting."

"Every Black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black," he continued. "You remember. Every Black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were Black."