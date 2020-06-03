Bill Murray's Son Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Protest

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 11:59 AM
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Bill Murray's son has been arrested.
Caleb Murray, the 27-year-old son of the Oscar-nominated actor and comedian, was taken to the Dukes County Regional Lockup in Massachusetts on Monday, the Dukes County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. According to a report from The Martha's Vineyard Times, citing a police report, Caleb was handcuffed at a protest held at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven in memory of George Floyd and as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to The MV Times, Tisbury Police charged Caleb with malicious destruction of property, a threat to commit a crime, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday, Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson threw out charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property, the newspaper reported. Per The MV Times, Caleb was initially accused of being seen breaking a window of a pickup truck, which, according to the Vineyard Gazette, prompted the malicious destruction of property charge. However, Williamson found lack of probable cause for that claim.
"Truck was surrounded by protestors, glass broke, [Caleb] fell to his knees, but no nexus for [probable cause] for vandalism or [malicious] destruction," Williamson said in a court document, according to The MV Times.
Citing a police report, The MV Times reported Murray allegedly was uncooperative while being transported to the lockup after his arrest and was also accused of spitting on and biting an officer.
Per the report, quoted by The MV Times, Murray was alleged to be uncooperative at the jail, "attacking deputies" and accused of using "a piece of the cell [he was put into] to not only cut himself but cut the deputies." According to the report, per the MV Times, Murray also allegedly threatened while at the jail to burn down buildings once he was released.
According to The MV Times, Murray was arraigned on Tuesday, during which he was ordered to be held without bail until there was an opening at an evaluation facility. As the Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News, his bail was later set to $10,000 and he is no longer in their custody. A sergeant with the Sheriff's Office told E! News that Murray was released from jail around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The MV Times reported Murray's case was continued until July 31 and that it does not appear the Dukes County Sheriff's Office has taken out charges against him.
E! News has reached out to Murray's attorney for comment and not yet heard back.
