9-1-1 Star Ryan Guzman Apologizes for His "Ignorance" After Defending Racial Slurs

Ryan Guzman is apologizing for his "ignorance."

On Wednesday, the 9-1-1 star addressed his comments condoning his fiancé Chrysti Ane's usage of racial slurs with an apologetic statement on Twitter.

"I know my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize," he wrote. "I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and take full responsibility for my defensiveness and ignorance. I support the Black Community with my whole heart and I am educating myself and listening with an open heart and mind. I promise to use this experience to learn and grow and make real change. All love, Ryan Guzman."

Earlier this month, Ane faced backlash after a series of tweets from 2011 resurfaced, in which she used the N-word. Taking to social media, she issued an apology and explained that she "didn't fully comprehend the weight of the word" or "the history, the struggles, the oppression" that it carries, vowing to "use my voice for good" moving forward.