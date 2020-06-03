SNL's Chris Redd Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund for Protesters

While people are fighting one battle in America, they are also at risk of another.

As the Black Lives Matter movement wages on in the wake of George Floyd's death, protests have sparked nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice, simultaneously bringing people physically together after months of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the physical proximity of protesting in large crowds, participants are at an increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, an outcome Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is working to aid.

"I'm working on a relief fund for front line protestors who may contract COVID19 over the next couple of weeks due to body to body contact," he tweeted on Monday. "I would hate for my people fighting for justice struggle later because of it. If you would like to help, let's connect!"

A day later, he announced the launch of a COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund on GoFundMe.