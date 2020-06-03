Regina King Revisits Watchmen and Her Dream-Come-True Role of Sister Night

SISTER NIGHT RISES

The role of Angela Abar, a police officer who enforces the law as a masked hero named Sister Night in Tulsa, Oklahoma in a time when masked heroes and vigilantes are outlawed following the events of the Watchmen comic series. Following an attack by the white supremacist group inspired by the character Rorschach, officers in Tulsa began wearing masks to conceal their identities. The series followed Angela as she discovered her history tied with some of America's first masked heroes and the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, as well as her relationship with the all-powerful hero Doctor Manhattan.

For many viewers, the Tulsa race massacre, sometimes referred to as the Black Wall Street Massacre, when white people attacked, displaced and killed black residents and of black-owned businesses in the Greenwood area of Tulsa, was something they were unaware of. It's not widely taught in history classes, so Watchmen was their first exposure to the atrocity.

"I did know about it. Luckily, my mother's a teacher and so we would get lessons on things that were not in the history books," King said. "I think that was one of the things for Damon...was that he felt so ashamed that he didn't even know. But the reality is, it wasn't taught, it was left out, ignored. When the people that are actually the ones that are inflicting the pain and doing the crime are also the journalists, are the ones that are reporting on it, then of course it's going to be erased."