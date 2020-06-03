Big Sean Says He Doesn't Feel "Equal" and "Free" in Video About Racism in America

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 7:41 AM
Big Sean is calling for justice.
The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram for an important discussion on Tuesday. The "Bounce Back" star started by "wishing my sisters and my brothers strength right now," noting that this strength is needed "now more than ever" and that they have "the whole world's attention."
"Justice has to be served—period," he said in a video posted to the social network. "And if it's not, I don't think things are going to change or get better, you know?"
Big Sean then spoke about how he's been protesting. While he said he's seen a lot of unity, he also claimed he's seen "people with ulterior motives that look like undercover cops" and seem to be "starting a lot of the conflict [and] a lot of the issues."
"We've all seen, like, places where they got them bricks, like, conveniently located to, like, wreak havoc, and I don't know what the ulterior motive is," he later added. "I don't know if it's to make us look like we wild beasts or don't have control, but we clearly are not wild beasts. We're extraordinary, talented, magical people that if you took us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."
He continued, "Our ancestors built this country for free, OK? So, I'm just talking from the heart right now, but, one of my biggest issues is that this government, this current government, and country is built on a racist foundation. A lot of us know this. You know, you want to talk about systemic oppression; you want to talk about the justice system being targeted to people that look like me. And it's impossible to get out of once you're in there, you know?"
Big Sean also recalled a conversation he had with a friend about "some of the first police forces ever" in the south.
"Their main focus was to capture, apprehend, beat, discipline slaves, rip them apart from their families, keep them apart and God knows whatever else, you know? If they didn't do that, those officers didn't do that, they would be punished. So, that's what I'm saying—that's how deep it goes back. So, no wonder that a cop feels like they could kill a black man or woman and feel like it's a way of life."
He then said, "It's like this country has a big-ass gash right in the middle of it, where all its organs are, that's so deep and been there so long that it's just rotting from the inside."
"You know, we could put makeup on top of it and concealer and s--t to make it look like it's not so bad, but it is that bad and we're experiencing it in real time on a daily basis," he continued. "So, you want to talk about land of equality and freedom, I don't feel equal and I don't feel free."
Near the end of the video, Big Sean emphasized that "things have to change."
"Maybe these rules have to get updated, maybe these laws have to get updated. And government has to relay that foundation because it is a racist foundation right now," he said. "And it feels like it's a long road ahead of us, so I'm just wishing to my sisters and brothers again so much strength and to everyone supporting us. Black Lives Matter. God bless you. And I'm so proud to be black."
Watch the video to hear Big Sean speak.
"E! stands in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our Black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
