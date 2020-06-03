George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Says "I Miss Him" in Heartbreaking Interview After His Death

George Floyd's daughter is opening up about her father's death.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America aired a heartbreaking interview with 6-year-old Gianna Floyd, which comes just one week after her dad was killed at the hands of the Minnesota Police Department.

When asked what she wants people to know, Gianna told GMA's Eva Pilgrim, "That I miss him." She also shared what her dad was like, saying that he "played with me."

Indeed, her mom Roxie Washington, who tearfully sat next to her during the interview, praised George's love for her daughter.

"She didn't have to play with nobody else because daddy was going to play with her all day long," Roxie explained.

"That was his baby," Roxie told GMA. "He loved his little girl."

George was killed on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned George to the ground with his knee on George's neck. He has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Speaking about his death, which the Hennepin County Medical Examiner has deemed a homicide, an emotional Roxie expressed, "I wish I could've been there to help him."