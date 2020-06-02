Evan Peters Says He's "Deeply Upset" at Himself for Sharing an Anti-Protest Message

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jun. 2, 2020 4:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Evan Peters, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Evan Peters is apologizing for hitting the retweet button a little too fast.

On Tuesday, the American Horror Story actor told his followers he was sorry for retweeting a post by a Twitter user who shared a recording of a news broadcast.

In the live broadcast, police officers could be seen chasing after "looters," which is how the Twitter user described them. And at one point, the cops were shown pinning down a person they were running after. "I can watch these piece of s--t looters get tackled all day," the Twitter user, who uploaded the post, captioned his video.

After receiving backlash for his retweet, Peters not only apologized but made it clear to his followers that he doesn't "condone" violence. He also expressed his regret for sharing that video in the first place.

"I don't condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it," the Dark Phoenix actor wrote. "I'm deeply upset it got on my newsfeed."

Photos

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

"I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly," he closed his statement.

As Peters mentioned before, he deleted his retweet and soon after posted a photo of a black square on social media to show that he was participating in the Blackout Tuesday initiative.

Despite the 33-year-old actor's apology, many expressed their disappointment and frustration over his previous retweet.

"As a black former fan, I'm really disappointed and let down. Please next time think before you retweet something," one user commented.

Another replied, "Evan, If you support #BlackLivesMatter wholeheartedly please share resources and information to your followers, the black box does nothing to help us. If you need links to share we have plenty."

"Do something then to make up for it. Post bail for people," someone else added. "Donate. Not just a half ass apology when people are mad at you."

Some commenters also poked fun at Peters and his romance with Halsey—but the two have appeared to split since dating in October 2019.

"@EvanPeters this why halsey broke up with you," one message read.

Many also pointed out how the songstress has been helping protesters by providing medical aid to those who have been injured. She was joined by her ex-boyfriend Yungblud this past weekend.

"@Evan_Peters this is why halsey is out protesting with yungblud and not at home with your ass," another user wrote.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Evan Peters , Celebrities , Protests , Racism , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.