The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes

The Weeknd is ready to give back.

As protests continue around the world after the death of George Floyd, one rapper has donated a total of $500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," The Weeknd shared on Instagram Monday evening. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."

The musician revealed he donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $200,000 for the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

The Weeknd is just one of many familiar faces in Hollywood who are donating to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. From Seth Rogen and Harry Styles to Blake Lively and Halsey, many stars are using their platform to raise awareness about various organizations.

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Take a look at the Hollywood celebrities giving back in our gallery below.

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Home, Coronavirus, Isolation

YouTube / The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres

"I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and the @ACLU in support of them, and I hope you will join me if you are able," the talk show host shared on Twitter. "#BlackLivesMatter." 

Halsey, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Halsey

The singer has supported various causes including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim The Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions and Black Lives Matter. "My initial contributions are $100,000 to the various organizations I have included," Halsey shared. "I encourage you and my peers to contribute whatever you can. Every amount counts!!!!!"

Drake

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Drake

In an Instagram Story, the rapper revealed his donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund. 

ESC: Harry Styles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harry Styles

"I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others," the "Adore You" singer shared on social media. "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER." 

Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," the Cravings author shared on Twitter before raising her donation to $200,000. 

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Favorite TV episodes

F. Scott Schafer/NBC

Stephanie Beatriz

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Twitter that she chose to donate $11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund due to her role as detective Rosa Diaz on the police comedy.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Bad Robot Productions and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced charitable donations to a number of organizations "committed to anti-racist agendas." They also announced a pledge of $10 million over five years to various organizations.

Seth Rogen

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Seth Rogen

After the actor revealed he matched "and then much more" a donation for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a chain of donations began from actors like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle. 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that strives for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education. 

David Dobrik, 2020 New York Fashion Week

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Cynthia Rowley

David Dobrik

"Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful. Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the Black Lives atter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organisations that help the movement," the YouTube star shared online

Janelle Monae, WTF Widget

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

The singer matched a $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, made by rapper Noname. Kehlani, G-Eazy and Cynthia Nixon soon followed. 

Jeremy Davis, Hayley Williams, Taylor York, Paramore , MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Paramore

The band announced on social media that they were donating $25,000 to Black Lives Matter Nashville, Campaign Zero and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Weeknd

Hyghly

The Weeknd

The Grammy winner donated a total of $500,000 to various causes including National Bail Out, The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and the Black Lives Matter Global Network. 

For more ways to take action and get involved, please click here.

 

