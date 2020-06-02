Rihanna, Taylor Swift and More Stars Support Blackout Tuesday

Celebrities are taking part in Blackout Tuesday.

Social media users are taking to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to post pictures of black squares as symbols of solidarity with the black community.

The movement gained momentum after Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang launched #TheShowMustBePaused in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "countless other Black citizens at the hands of police," the initiative's website stated. According to the website, the movement was created "in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard." The music executives made it clear they would not be conducting business as usual on June 2 and encouraged other leaders in the industry to do the same.

"It is a day to take a beat for honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community," a message on the website stated.

The movement grew and soon people beyond the music industry were participating in the social media blackout.