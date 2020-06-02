Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce's Cause of Death Revealed

Three weeks after his passing, Gregory Tyree Boyce's cause of death has been revealed.

Last month, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that 30-year-old Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, and his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju had been pronounced dead on May 13. At the time, Boyce and Adepoju's cause of deaths were still pending.

Now, the Clark County Coroner's Office tells E! News that Boyce and Adepoju both died of a fentanyl and cocaine intoxication and their deaths are ruled accidental.

A source previously told E! News Boyce and Adepoju were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the insider shared.

The source also added that, prior to his death, Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business." And though he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the insider said that Boyce "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter."