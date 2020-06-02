Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Share Powerful Message About "White Privilege"

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are sharing a poignant message.

Joined by their 4-year-old son Maddox Laurel, the longtime couple participated in a TikTok challenge called "Check Your Privilege Edition," which asks users a series of questions about their experiences and, for each one that applies to them, they must place a finger down. Boss and Holker captioned their video, "White privilege is real."

The first prompt asked if either party "have ever been called a racial slur," to which Boss replied yes by putting down one of his fingers. Then, they were asked if they'd ever been "followed in a store unnecessarily," an instance that The Ellen DeGeneres Show emcee noted he had also experienced. Next, the prompt asked if either Boss or Holker had ever experienced "someone crossing the street to avoid passing you," which he answered yes by putting down another finger.

With three fingers down for Boss and none down for Holker, the couple continued.