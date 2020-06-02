Seth Rogen Repeatedly Shuts Down Critics of His "Black Lives Matter" Post

Seth Rogen has made his stance very clear.

On Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sparked protests around the country, the comedian took to social media with a straightforward post: a photo of "Black Lives Matter" written in bold font against a yellow backdrop. "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me," the star captioned the post.

As evidenced by the comment section, not everyone was in agreement. However, the actor did not let many of the critical comments go without a response from him.

"I like 'All Lives Matter,'" one person commented back. Retorted Rogen, "I like f--k you."

"All lives matter!!," another fired back. Answered Rogen, "F--k off."

"All lives matter we all bleed red facts !!!!!," another comment read. The star responded, "F--k off. Facts!!!!"

While Rogen repeatedly slammed dissenters, others had the actor's back.

"Following—because of the message AND because of the personal handing out of 'f--k yous' by Seth," one person wrote.