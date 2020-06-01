Designer Virgil Abloh Addresses Backlash Over His Looting Comments and $50 Donation

Designer Virgil Abloh has issued an apology.

On Monday, the Louis Vuitton men's artistic director and founder of Off-White took to social media to address his previous comments about people looting, as well as his $50 donation to help protesters who needed bail money.

For some backstory: Over the weekend, Virgil uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Stories—which has now expired but has been shared online—that suggested he only donated $50 "for kids in the streets that need a [sic] bail funds for the George Floyd protests."

In addition, he also posted and commented on a video that showed Sean Wotherspoon's Round Two Vintage store being looted.

In one response, which has since been deleted but captured by online users, the 39-year-old designer wrote, "You see the passion, blood, sweat and tears Sean puts in for our culture. This disgusts me."

He continued, "To the kids that ransacked his store and RSVP DTLA, and all our stores in our scene just know, that product staring at you in your home/apartment right now is tainted and a reminder of a person I hope you aren't. We're a part of a culture together. Is this what you want?? When you walk past him in the future please have the dignity to not look him in the eye, hang your head in shame…."