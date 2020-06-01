Adele Says Racism Is ''Alive and Well Everywhere'' After George Floyd's Death

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 6:04 PM
Adele stands in "solidarity" with the Black Lives Matter movement after a week of protests all over the world.
"George Floyd's murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless other that haven't," wrote the 32-year-old singer on Instagram, alongside a photo of Floyd. "Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum."
"So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It's important we don't get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now," she continued. "This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it's about inequality. And this isn't only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️ #blacklivesmatter
#georgefloyd #saytheirnames."
Adele joins the list of celebrities that have spoken up about Floyd and participated in nationwide protests in solidarity with the Black community.
Over the weekend, stars like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani among others, took to the streets to protest.
Stars like Halsey also stepped in and provided medical aid to fellow protesters who had been injured during a protest in Santa Monica, Calif. this weekend.
"do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today," the 25-year-old wrote on social media on Sunday, May 31. "So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we're exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered."
Aside from stepping out to participate in protests, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monáe, Drakeand Steve Carell have made donations to help bail out protesters in different cities and states.
On Saturday, Teigen shared on Twitter that "in celebration of whatever the f-ck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country." Shortly after, she committed to donating $200,000.
On Monday, Drake shared that he donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out #FreeBlackMamas organization.
