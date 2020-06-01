See Every Celebrity Participating in Protests in Light Of George Floyd's Death

Many celebrities aren't sitting around in silence any longer.

In the last few days, stars participated in nationwide protests to stand in solidarity with the black community.

The protests across the United States were not only in response to George Floyd's death but also Breonna Taylor's death, Tony McDade's death, Ahmaud Arbery's death and so many others in recent months.

Among the celebrities protesting earlier in the week and over the weekend include Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani and countless others.

On Friday, Foxx attended the Minneapolis press conference and spoke to the crowd about Floyd's death—which occurred after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck, while three other officers stood by and did nothing.

In video footage captured by bystanders, Floyd told the officers that he couldn't breathe, and moments later he passed away.