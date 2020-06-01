The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Details Her ''Peaceful'' and ''Beautiful'' Protesting Experience

Rachel Lindsay was among the thousands who attended demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd over the weekend.

While in conversation with her Higher Learning podcast co-host Van Lathan, The Bachelorette star detailed all she witnessed while out in Miami with husband Bryan Abasolo. Calling it a "great experience," Rachel shared, "It's not my first time protesting. It was peaceful. It was beautiful."

"I heard beautiful speeches," she explained. "It was beautiful to see so many people in unity marching and protesting for what they believed in and the injustices they're facing in this country."

However, while leaving the protest, Rachel said she saw some individuals "completely unbothered" by the events transpiring just a few blocks over. As she described, "I cross over a bridge and it's just another day to pull out the yachts. It's just another day for you to have drinks with your friends."