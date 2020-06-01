Lewis Hamilton Calls On Fellow Athletes to Speak Out About Injustice

Lewis Hamilton is speaking out.

The British race driver took to social media to urge his fellow Formula 1 drivers to use their platform to stand up against injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry which Ofcourse is a white dominated sport."

Hamilton continued, "I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you who you are and I see you…"

In another Story, the F1 World Championship winner showed his support for protestors around the world in their pursuit for change.