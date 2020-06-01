Nashville Residents Support Man Afraid to Walk Outside Alone in Childhood Neighborhood

A Nashville community has rallied around a man who was afraid to walk outside alone.

Last week, Nashville stylist Shawn Marqus Dromgoole took to social media to share that he wanted to walk around his childhood neighborhood, but his fear of possibly not returning home prevented him from leaving his house. This post from Shawn came just days after the death of George Floyd, which has now led to a call for justice around the nation.

"Yesterday I wanted to walk around my neighborhood but The fear of not returning home to my family alive kept me on my front porch," Shawn wrote to his Instagram followers. "Today I wanted to walk again and I could not make it off the porch. Then I called my mother and she said she would walk with [me]. I still kept my ID on me and my phone in my hand but I walked."

Shawn added the hashtags #Icantbreath #icantsleep #icantwalk.