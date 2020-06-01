George Floyd's Brother Condemns "Destructive Unity" While Calling For "Positive" Change

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd is speaking out following the death of his sibling.

It's been just days since George was killed at the hands of the Minnesota Police department, sparking a call for justice. On Monday morning, Terrence joined Good Morning America's Robin Roberts via video after traveling from New York to Minnesota to visit the site where his brother died.

"It's been just devastating, I feel like I'm still a little numb about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I got people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."

Terrence went on to say that his brother was a "gentle giant" who was about "peace" and "unity."

"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through," Terrence shared, adding that his brother always saw the "brighter side" of things.