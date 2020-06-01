Read Ciara's Heartfelt Message to Her 6-Year-Old Son in Response to George Floyd's Death

Ciara has shared an open letter to her 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Over the weekend, many stars took to social media to react to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who was killed after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and pressed his knee into Floyd's neck amid his arrest. Footage of Floyd being pinned to the ground while stating that he could not breathe, has sparked outrage all over the world. In response, protests and demonstrations have been taking place, seeking justice.

Amid the protests, Ciara took to Instagram to share a photo with her and ex Future's son.

"My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" Ciara wrote alongside a photo with her boy. "I'm going to keep my FAITH! I'm praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won't be in vain. Enough is Enough! I'm praying for UNITY!"