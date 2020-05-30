Hannah Brown Vows To Be ''Part of the Solution'' After N-Word Controversy

About two weeks after coming under fire for recording herself saying the N-word, Hannah Brown took to Instagram Live on Saturday to hold herself accountable.

"I don't need anybody to defend me for what I did because what I said... what I did was wrong," she began. "But I'm hoping that what I did was wrong but what I didn't know even before is the worst part of it and it's the ignorance and I'm no longer ignorant and I'm not longer going to be part of the problem."

On May 16, the Bachelor star went on Instagram Live and recorded herself trying to remember the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar." While she began singing a few lines aloud, she seemingly hesitated to continue but then went on to sing the lyric that included the N-word.

The morning after, Brown was met with backlash and criticism over nonchalantly repeating the racial slur on Instagram. While she addressed it in passing during the Instagram Live video, Brown didn't seen to hold herself accountable in the moment.

Now, the 25-year-old is sharing with her followers that for the past two weeks, she's been busy educating herself and asking herself the "tough" questions.