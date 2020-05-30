Thomas Middleditch and Wife Mollie Gates Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

Sillicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates are going their separate ways.

According to court documents obtained by People, Gates filed for divorce from the actor on Thursday, May 28. She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as May 22.

"They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends," a source told the outlet.

Middleditch, 38, married Gates, 33, in Aug. 2015. They did not share any children together.

Their relationship made headlines when Middleditch told Playboy in a 2019 interview that they decided to open their marriage shortly after exchanging vows.

"Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,'" he shared. "To her credit, instead of saying 'F--k you, I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage."