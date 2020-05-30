Atlanta Cop Gets Praise After Telling Protestors They "Have a Right to Be Pissed Off"

One police officer is keeping it real.

In the last few days, protests have been going on across the United States in light of George Floyd's death, Breonna Taylor's death, Tony McDade's death, Ahmaud Arbery's death and so many other black people's death in recent months.

As many across the nation have learned, Floyd passed away on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck. In video footage captured by bystanders, Floyd stated several times that he couldn't breathe, and died moments later. Three other officers were also present during the incident and did nothing.

Yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. However, the three officers who were on the scene have yet to be taken into custody, and have only been fired from the police department.

In response to the countless deaths in the black community, celebrities and countless citizens have taken action with nationwide protests. And despite people's feelings towards the boys in blue, an Atlanta police officer won the praise over many with his powerful message.