Billie Eilish Slams ''All Lives Matter'' Movement and Addresses ''White Privilege''

Following the killing of George Floyd on May 28 in Minneapolis, many celebrities have taken to social media to use their platform to shed light on the issues surrounding police brutality, white privilege and racism in America.

On Saturday, Billie Eilish shared a powerful message to her Instagram followers outlining her outrage and slamming the All Lives Matter movement that's been continuously used to invalidate the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," she began her statement. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy f-cking sh-t, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say "aLL liVeS maTtEr" one more f-cking time, I'm gonna lose my f-cking mind," she continued. "Will you shut the f-ck up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself."