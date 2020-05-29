Ryan Gosling to Play Wolfman in Remake of This Classic Monster Movie

Here's some news to howl about: Ryan Gosling is rumored to be the next star to play Wolfman.

According to multiple reports, the Notebook star will take on the famous character in Universal's next film from their monster universe. It will be his first time stepping into a role of a supernatural nature, which delights fans.

Moreover, it is reported that Gosling was the individual to pitch the concept for the movie. His concept guided the screenwriters, who happen to be Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

At this moment, no director has been chosen to lead the film, but Universal is considering numerous options.

The last film to tackle the hairy monster was 2010s The Wolfman, which starred Benicio Del Toro, with Anthony Hopkins, Emma Blunt and Hugo Weaving starring opposite.