Get That Friday Glow Everyday With Marianna Hewitt's Summer Fridays Skincare

What was your inspiration for the branding?

When we thought about the brand meaning, we wanted something that was a feeling. You really look forward to that summer Friday feel. New York based companies, they get a lot of summer Fridays off.

Talk to me about your current skincare regimen, and has it changed since we've entered quarantine?

So my current morning routine, I use all Summer Fridays products. I use our Super Amino Gel Cleanser followed by our CC Me Serum, which is for hyperpigmentation and dark spots. And then our Jet Lag Mask as a moisturizer. I just apply it and really let it absorb it into the skin. And then if I'm going out that day I make sure to apply sunblock. My favorite is from Supergoop!. At night, I have been doing the most. I love my nighttime shower routine. I use our cleanser and then depending on what's going on with my skin, I'll use different serums and treatments. So if I am breaking out, I'll use a serum for that or if I am targeting fine lines, I will do a peel. I'll just use the Jet Lag Mask and then add in another layer and wear it overnight.

What other things are you doing to give yourself self-care? I'm sure you're obviously very busy during the day, like many other people, what do you like to do to wind down?

In the morning, I've really been good about spending time for myself. So when I first wake up, I just do a five minute meditation. My favorite app right now is Balance, and I found that it just kind of signaled the start to my day. So instead of just jumping out of bed and going to a workout or jumping into my emails, it allows me a few minutes to just like sit and breathe and think. And it's something that I've made really consistent during quarantine and I've tried to do it for most days of the last two months. I feel like it's really helped me to have that. And then I've been doing at-home workouts and my favorites are anything under 30 minutes. So I love Melissa Wood Health. The Sculpt Society or Tone it Up app and the Sweat App are all amazing at home workouts to try.

For people that are maybe new to the brand and they haven't tried many products or don't know much about skincare, what would you suggest they start with?

We have an "essentials trio" and it's a great entry point into the brand. It starts with our Super Amino Gel Cleanser, and then you'll follow up with our CC Me Serum, which helps with hyperpigmentation, dark spots, acne scars and is also really hydrating. And then it has the Jet Lag Mask. So you can use Jet Lag Mask in the morning and at night. If you really just get this from the brand, it's a really easy, simple three step routine that you can use morning and night.