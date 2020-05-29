WELCOME!

We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids
Exclusive

Justin Hartley Spotted Kissing Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months After Divorce

Sources tell E! News that Justin Hartley and Young and The Restless co-star Sofia Pernas are dating, six months after his divorce from Chrishell Stause
By Cydney Contreras May 29, 2020 7:57 PMTags
DivorcesPDACouplesCelebritiesJustin Hartley
Sofia Pernas, Justin HartleyRachel Murray/Getty Images for Colombia Pictures, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

Justin Hartley is ready to find love again, six months after he filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause.

On Friday, the This Is Us star was spotted kissing Moroccan actress Sofia Pernas as she dropped him off for an appointment at a Los Angeles doctor's office. Though her face isn't entirely visible in the photos obtained by TMZ, two sources confirm to E! News that she is indeed the woman smooching Justin. 

It would appear that she and Justin have been friends for some time as they both follow each other on Instagram and have liked each other's photos dating back to 2016. Moreover, they both previously starred on the soap opera The Young and The Restless, although the two did not play each other's love interests.

Now, Sofia is a main character on CBS' Blood and Treasure

It's unclear how long the pair have been dating, but it's worth noting that Justin's daughter Isabella follows the 30-year-old actress on Instagram as well.  

photos
Justin Hartley's Cutest Dad Moments

Six months have passed since the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. In court documents obtained by E! News, Hartley claimed the reason for their split was "irreconcilable differences" and that they split up in July 2019. 

Related: Justin Hartley Receives Best "This Is Us" Secret-Keeper Award

Chrishell claimed otherwise in both divorce documents and her Netflix show Selling Sunset. She told a co-worker that she was "blindsided" by his decision to file for divorce. "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows," she shared through tears. "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to?"

In total, Justin and Chrishell were together for five years, two of which they were married. 

Little else has been said about their split, but it seems that Justin is ready to move on from their relationship for good.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Trending

1
Exclusive

Justin Hartley Seen Kissing Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months Post-Divorce

2

The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

3
Exclusive

E!'s Nina Parker Gives Sobering Take on George Floyd’s Death & Racism

4

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Break Up: Relive Their Romance

5
Exclusive

Naomi Campbell Talks Turning 50 & More on Daily Pop