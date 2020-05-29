WELCOME!

We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Break Up: Relive Their Romance

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced their decision to separate ahead of their third wedding anniversary.
By Samantha Schnurr May 29, 2020 7:33 PMTags
BreakupsJulianne HoughCouplesCelebrities
Related: Derek Hough Gushes Over Julianne's Fiance, Brooks Laich

There's breaking news about Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich—and it's far from a 10. 

On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars judge and her hockey pro husband of nearly three years jointly announced they have decided to separate

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they confirmed in a joint statement to People, which broke the news. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Their announcement comes just months after it was revealed there was some distance between the famous husband and wife. "They have been spending time apart, but are not ready to share what's going on between them," a source told E! News at the time. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

photos
A Walk Through Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Breathtaking Wedding

Then, as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up, they opted to social distance separately in different states, further spurring speculation over an impending split. 

"[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them," a source said in late April while Laich was in Idaho and Hough in Los Angeles. "She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it."

Following their official announcement, the final chapter in their story as husband and wife is coming to a close—a love story that began years ago in 2014, featured a fairytale wedding in 2017 and is now ending with, as they said, "love and respect." 

Keep scrolling to revisit it all with E!'s romance rewind: 

Steve Matthews/NPG.com
The Beginning

The couple, who met through mutual pal Teddy Sears and began dating in December 2013, stepped out for the first time as a couple in February 2014.

AKM-GSI
Workout Buddies

The couple went for a hike in L.A. with their dogs (not pictured) in February 2014.

Splash News
Long Distance Love

Julianne gave her man a kiss goodbye at the airport in February 2014.

AKM-GSI
Springtime Stroll

The lovebirds took their pups for a walk in April 2014, shortly before Julianne embarked on her Move Live! tour with brother Derek Hough.

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
Skating Through Life

Laichs showed Hough how to skate at the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic practice in December 2014.

Instagram
Family of Four

"#tbt to last Thursday in DC with my loves of my life! #Lexi #Harley @brookslaich," Hough wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Stand Up for Love

"#tbt to this handsome mans birthday on Tuesday! Fun family day at the lake in Atlanta..." Hough wrote on Instagram." @brookslaich #lexi #harley #family #love"

Instagram
Snapping a Selfie

"Bored waiting at the train station for......???" Hough wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Love Is in Bloom

"Beautiful day, beautiful lady! @juleshough" Laich  wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Lake Life

"She rented a boat, fishing gear, paddle boards, and surprised me with a day on the lake for my birthday!" Laich wrote on Instaram. "You are the most amazing girlfriend @juleshough, best birthday ever! #lexi #harley #familyday #luckyman"

Instagram
Stealing a Kiss

"#home @brookslaich" Hough wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Happy Homebodies

"#fbf with my love! I love days like these..." Hough wrote on Instagram. "No makeup, sweatpants, watching tv (sleeping) on the couch with our girls or hiking in the crisp DC air with #Lexi and #Harley #family #cda @brookslaich"

Instagram
The Simple Life

"I love Sundays #familyday @juleshough" Laich wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Life in the Fast Lane

"'Roads.....where we're going, we don't neeeeed roads.....' @juleshough"

Instagram
The Look of Love

"#tbt #home #love #family @brookslaich #lexi #harley" Hough wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
What, No Tandem Bike?

"Riding cruisers down the strand at the beach, what a way to spend a Sunday with my lovely @juleshough!" Laich wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Dancing With Her Man

"So proud of my m'lady @juleshough for her dance tonight, and wrapping up another season of #DWTS! #" Laich  wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Future Mr. & Mrs

"We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love" Hough wrote on Instagram in August 2015.

Instagram
And the Award Goes To...

Brooks congratulates his wife-to-be on her first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in September of 2015. "So proud of you, love you so much!" he wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Feeling Thankful

Julianne shared a seasonal snap of the couple on Thanksgiving in 2015 writing she was "feeling blessed beyond belief."

Instagram
Going Wild

In May of 2016 the pair visited a wildlife reserve in Africa and Julianne called it the "trip of a lifetime."

Instagram
Birthday Bisous

Julianne posted a lovely picture of her soon-to-be husband in honor of his 33rd birthday. "I wish I could've known you as a kid growing up," she wrote. "I love you more than anything on this planet."

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Resorts via Getty Images
Disney Dreams

The dancer and ice hockey player took a trip to the happiest place on Earth as they visited Sleeping Beauty Castle with Mickey Mouse in June 2016.

Instagram
Custom Made for Each Other

The couple took to the beach with a pair of custom Villy cruisers in summer of 2016. The athletic Julianne shared that it was the "best birthday gift ever!"

Trending

1
Exclusive

Justin Hartley Seen Kissing Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months Post-Divorce

2

The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

3
Exclusive

E!'s Nina Parker Gives Sobering Take on George Floyd’s Death & Racism

Trending

1
Exclusive

Justin Hartley Seen Kissing Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months Post-Divorce

2

The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

3
Exclusive

E!'s Nina Parker Gives Sobering Take on George Floyd’s Death & Racism

4

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Break Up: Relive Their Romance

5
Exclusive

Naomi Campbell Talks Turning 50 & More on Daily Pop