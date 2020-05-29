BingE! Club First Look! See Erin Lim Interview "the Internet's Newest Boyfriend" Darren Barnet

Calling all pop culture fans!

Today, E! announced the premiere date for their latest digital series, BingE! Club. Premiering Saturday, May 30, BingE! Club on Snapchat will break down all the hottest moments from the top trending shows, movies and anything else you can binge right now.

Of course, The Rundown's Erin Lim is helming BingE! Club and has already given us a taste of what's to come in an all-new first look for season one.

"This is the show about the shows that shows we know which shows you need to be binging," Erin declares in the teaser above.

In typical Erin fashion, the E! host is seen serving up quirky quips, candid moments and big opinions. In addition to Erin's must-watch list and must-see picks for you, she promises that "you're gonna want to hit play!"

As for Erin's first recommendation? The entertainment journalist praises Mindy Kaling's Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. Well, actually, she gushes over star and the "Internet's newest boyfriend" Darren Barnet!