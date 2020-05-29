Captain Sandy Teases Drug Bust & More on Explosive New Season of Below Deck Mediterranean

How would you describe season five of Below Deck Mediterranean in just four words?

"Explosion, drama, heartfelt experience!" Captain Sandy Yawn tells E! News exclusively ahead of the hit Bravo show's return this Monday night. "For me, it's the most difficult season I've ever done but the most rewarding if that makes sense."

One of the biggest challenges for Captain Sandy is their 184-foot mega yacht The Wellington, the largest in Below Deck history.

"My challenge just isn't the crew, but that's the biggest part. The boat for me was challenging, you'll see," Yawn explains. "And I have all female leaders which is great so I'm looking forward to finding out how well did those boys listen to Malia. That's what I want to know."