Central Park Is Here to Give You New Music by Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss and Many More

Where can you get new music from the likes of Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Meghan Trainor and Cyndi Lauper? In Central Park. No, not the actual Central Park, but the new animated series from the creators of Bob's Burgers and Josh Gad, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Central Park, which hails from Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, features an A-list voice cast including Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The musical comedy follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park, with dad Owen serving as park manager.

Each episode of the series features three to six songs, with songs from the first two episodes now available.