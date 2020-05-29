Central Park Is Here to Give You New Music by Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss and Many More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 29, 2020 9:00 AM

Where can you get new music from the likes of Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Meghan Trainor and Cyndi Lauper? In Central Park. No, not the actual Central Park, but the new animated series from the creators of Bob's Burgers and Josh Gad, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Central Park, which hails from Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, features an A-list voice cast including Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The musical comedy follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park, with dad Owen serving as park manager.

Each episode of the series features three to six songs, with songs from the first two episodes now available.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Get a sneak peek at the music of the series in the video below.

Here's a rundown of the new music in the series:

Episode 1
"Poops I'll Pick It Up" - Steven Davis, Nora Smith, Loren Bouchard

Episode 2
"Weirdos Make Great Superheroes" - Sara Bareilles

Episode 3
"The Park is Mine" - Rafael Casal and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Episode 4
"Garage Ballet" - Cyndi Lauper and William Wittman
"Rats" - Cyndi Lauper and Teddy Sinclair

Episode 5
"Spoiler Alert" - Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

Central Park

Apple TV+

Episode 6
"First Class Hands" - Darren Criss

Episode 7
"Big Deal" - Aimee Mann

Episode 8
"I'm In A Perfect Relationship" - Meghan Trainor

Episode 9
"Live it Up Tonight" - Anthony Hamilton and Charles Holloman

"New York Doesn't Like Your Face" - Fiona Apple and David Lucky

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel of Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Brent Knopf from Bob's Burgers are the show's composers and writers. The music production team includes Frank Ciampi of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patrick Dacey of Bob's Burgers and Tim Dacey, also of Bob's Burgers.

The soundtrack for the first two episodes is out now.

