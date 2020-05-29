Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson Just Found Out He Has an Adult Daughter From Past Affair

The Robertson men had quite the story to share this week.

As fans of Ducky Dynasty well know, patriarch Phil Robertson and his longtime wife, Kay Robertson, are parents to four adult sons: Jep Robertson, 42, Willie Robertson, 48, Jase Robertson, 50, and Alan Robertson, 55.

However, as the siblings revealed in the latest episode of their podcast, Unashamed with Phil Robertson, they unknowingly had a sister, Phyliss, all these years.

As Alan initially explained, he and Jase received similar letters from the same one, but Alan initially thought it was like many of the letters they receive from people purporting to be relatives asking for money or an autographed picture. However, they realized this one was different.

"So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," Alan explained. While they were skeptical at first because the woman's birthday was after the time Phil had become a Christian, they then decided it was something they needed to figure out, but didn't want to potentially upset their parents if it wasn't true.