Britney Spears Just Rereleased a 2016 Song You May Not Have Heard Before

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 29, 2020 5:01 AM

Britney Spears has a special treat for her fans.

On Friday, the "Toxic" singer took to social media to drop her single "Mood Ring," which was originally featured as a bonus track on her 2016 album Glory and only released in Japan. Marking her first musical release in four years, Spears was excited to announce that the song was now available to stream everywhere and shared a snippet of "Mood Ring" on Instagram.

"Repurposed this since we didn't use it...," she wrote. "You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!! What was requested next is out now….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!"

"Mood Ring" sees Spears embracing her inner self as she opens up to her new love, who brings out all of the colors on her "mood ring."  

"My love is a mood ring," she sings in the steamy song. "Up and down emotions/ All these mood swings/ You know how to read the touch of my skin/Nothing on my body, but this mood ring/You change me."

Ahead of the re-release, Spears surprised fans with new Glory cover art to celebrate the album reaching no. 1 on iTunes.

In it, she can be seen rocking a gold chainmail bodysuit as she holds a thick chain in the middle of the desert. "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!!" she posted. "Couldn't have done it without you all!!!!"

While the rerelease is rather exciting for Spears fans, it's unclear when the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer will be heading back into the studio. Earlier this month, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that her older sister has been taking somewhat of a break.

"...she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good," the Zoey 101 alum shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "Britney deserves that. She's worked her ass off. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to. She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything—at the moment."

