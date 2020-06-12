Cash Warren's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Make Any Dad Feel Cozy and Cool

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention any and all sons and daughters. Father's Day doesn't have to only be one day out of the year.

"My first wish would be to extend Father's Day to a full weekend," Pair of Thieves founder Cash Warren shared with E! News exclusively. "We deserve it."

What they also deserve is a useful, thoughtful gift that can be used time and time again. Whether it's skincare from wife Jessica Alba's Honest company or socks and boxer briefs from Pair of Thieves, Cash's Father's Day gift guide features a wide assortment of items that any dude would love to own.

And as you continue shopping this month before the big weekend, Cash has a piece of advice.

"Speaking on behalf of all Dads, we love practical gifts, sentimental gifts and being left alone," he joked.